These Cars Are in Real Need of a Redesign This Year

Dated designs and lackluster looks all make these models ripe for a re-design in 2023.

By
Owen Bellwood
A photo of a red Subaru WRX sedan at sunset
Is the WRX starting to show its age?
Image: Subaru

We all know how it works by now, every few years carmakers roll out minor tweaks to their best-selling models to keep people interested before they unveil an entirely new generation of car. It’s a formula automakers have been following for decades.

But, some models appear to have fallen by the wayside. Some models have gone years without a re-design, update or even mid-cycle refresh. So, when you think about cars like this, which do you think are more in need of an upgrade?

That’s exactly the question we posed to you last week when we asked for the cars in desperate need of a redesign in 2023. Here are some of the best answers we received.

Honda Odyssey

A photo of a silver Honda Odyssey minivan.
Image: Honda

“Good god, the 5th gen Honda Odyssey. Other than a minor facelift in 2021, it soldiers on essentially unchanged since its inception in 2018, which looks nigh identical to the fourth-gen with the exception of a floating roof and some creases along the side.

“I get that the minivan is deader than the affordable sedan, but the Pacifica, Carnival, and Sienna have more modern drivetrains and look far more stylish (for a minivan, anyway).”

Sure, the Odyssey was given a light refresher in 2021, but it doesn’t look a million miles away from the original fifth-generation that was introduced back in 2018.

Suggested by: regnis78

Audi A4

A photo of a dark green Audi A4 sedan.
Image: Audi

“The Audi A4. They are long overdue. BMW and Mercedes are already ahead of the game with their sedans.”

If you thought the Odyssey was old, wait till you hear that the current Audi A4 can trace its origins back to 2016.

Suggested by: @SafiTaffy99 (Twitter)

Every BMW

A photo of a blue BMW sedan.
Image: BMW

“BMW.

“I know what you’re thinking... ‘Is this guy an idiot? BMW isn’t a car, it’s an entire brand.’

“To that I say, exactly. All of BMW needs a redesign. It’s not that their designs are stale, it’s that their designs are tragic.

“(If stale is a requirement, then I guess I’d have to say the Nissan GT-R.)”

People still aren’t happy about BMW’s current design language, which has seen it throw enormous grilles on the 4 Series and way-too-small grilles on the 2 Series. Can’t we meet in the middle somewhere?

Suggested by: shanepj13

Toyota 4Runner

A photo of a red Toyota 4Runner SUV parked on dirt.
Image: Toyota

“The Toyota 4Runner and Tacoma. Totally in need of a redesign and new drivetrains.”

Don’t shoot the messenger, but a lot of people think this design is looking old. Not me, but a lot of people.

Suggested by: Nick Hoffmeier (Facebook)

Just About Every Jaguar

A photo of a red Jaguar F-Pace SUV driving on a highway.
Image: Jaguar

“Aside from the obvious answers of ‘every Tesla’, and ‘please dear god let us have a properly new Tacoma,’ I think that Jaguar has the most pressing need for redesign. Both the F-Pace and XF are invisible on the road.

“I was in Vancouver over Christmas - land of the cool car. I definitely saw both the F-Pace and the XF on the road. Every time, I had to check the badge to confirm what I was looking at.”

The first request for an entire brand overhaul was Jaguar, and I must say it’s definitely a brand in need of some 2023 updates.

Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

All of the Teslas

A photo of a red Tesla Model S electric sedan.
Image: Tesla

“Every single Tesla, great technology but ugly cars.”

Another brand in need of a styling update is Tesla, which was a company that countless Jalopnik commenters thought needs a bit of a refresh.

Suggested by: @shoshinshu (Twitter)

Subaru

A photo of the front quarter of a Subaru WRX SUV.
Image: Subaru

“Every Subaru looks 10 years out of date already when it’s released.”

Does this rule apply for the Impreza? At least that car is getting refresh soon.

Suggested by: johnshenberger

Infiniti Q50

A photo of a red Infiniti Q50 sedan.
Image: Infiniti

“Infiniti Q50, Q60. those cars are started to age and look at rivals from Genesis, quite a lot better overall.”

The Infiniti Q50 was introduced in 2013. That’s Ten Years Ago. That’s too many years for a car to be on sale. Too many.

Suggested by: Lucas Lim (Facebook)

Pickup Trucks

A photo of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup in a forrest.
Image: General Motors

“The market would definitely disagree with this, since they are the hottest selling vehicles – but really EVERY SINGLE PICKUP other than the Maverick (and perhaps the Rivian and Ridgeline).

“Both full and mid sizers have grown into behemoths without giving you all that much more interior space - and with beds being shorter, but impractically high off the ground. I know we all want to feel like we’re driving deuce-and-a-half or bigger battle trucks - but it’s getting tiresome.

“I thought we’d reached peak pickup, and that things would develop in a saner direction once things go EV – but looking at what Ford and GM are committing to production and what Ram is teasing – no such luck, they’re still very much automotive cos-play codpieces.”

Heck, refresh them all including the Maverick. Pickups all look like the same nondescript boxes but in L, XL and XXL configurations.

Suggested by: g42dog

Nissan GT-R

A photo of the front quarter on a Nissan GT-R sports car.
Image: Nissan

“The R35 GT-R.”

If you want a car that’s really old, look no further than Infiniti stablemate Nissan, which has been pushing the R35 GT-R since 2009. In the years since this car debuted, Taylor Swift released 10 albums, Tom Cruise made four “Mission Impossible” films and half the Jalopnik staff were born.

Suggested by: @Zeldadahedgehog (Twitter)

Chevrolet Express

A photo of a white Chevrolet Express van.
Image: General Motors

“The Chevy van.

Oh my god Chevy. It’s a 1995 van being sold in 2023. It’s already sporting a receding hair line and bags under its eyes.

“Remember us trades guys? A lot of us buy our own vans and don’t drive a company van. We don’t want a hunk o crap to drive. We want something as nice as a truck. But trucks are not vans and they are stupid to work out of.

“There is a rumor that Cheyv will leverage the electric Silverado platform for a new van. If they do, it had BETTER HAVE A BIG BATTERY option. It is stupid to not make a long range electric trades van. Our vans return home every night and are the PERFECT EV consumer. We burn more fuel than most truck users! We tow trailers, run welding equipment and drive to remote job sites. We need a better van and the current vans are terrible.

“The electric Ford Transit is an embarrassment and an insult to intelligence. Under 200km of range? Seriously? Do you not look at your van customers odometers? We put on crazy miles!”

Make a shiny new electric Express, you cowards.

Suggested by: drive2fast

Ford Mustang

A photo of two new Ford Mustangs driving.
Image: Ford

“The Mustang. The Mustang styling theme is getting long in the tooth.”

Despite getting an update for 2024, this poster still isn’t a fan of the Mustang styling.

Suggested by: Martin van Duijn (Facebook)

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

A photo of the side of Mitsubishi SUV parked on a street.
Image: Mitsubishi

“The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. Its latest facelift is ugly and from the A-pillar back it’s been basically the same car for a decade.

“The European version, the ASX, was replaced for the 2023 model year in that market based on a Renault, but I think we’re stuck with the same old car here in the States.”

If we updated the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport would anybody notice? Or, would it just fade into the generic SUV crowd?

Suggested by: Boter

Toyota Camry

A photo of a dark blue Toyota Camry sedan in a studio.
Image: Toyota

“The Camry really needs one, but not as bad as the 4Runner.”

The current Toyota Camry traces its origins back to 2017 and the debut of the seventh-generation.

Suggested by: @vmartinez8600 (Twitter)

Cadillac XT4

A photo of a red Cadillac XT4 SUV at sunset.
Image: General Motors

“Cadillac XT4 and XT5, the last of the weird ‘unhinged jawed snake ready to eat a mouse’ headlight design.”

I’ve never seen that graphic image when looking at this car before. But now, I’ll never not see a snake gobbling up a tasty mouse whenever one of these passes me in the streets.

Suggested by: mrplp

