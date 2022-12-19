There are few people more committed to the bit than Tom Cruise. He’s a man that doesn’t believe in extensive use of CGI – or stunt doubles – in his movies. He’s there. He’s doing the jump, flying the plane or, in this case, riding the motorcycle off a cliff. We thank him for his service in this endeavor.

In the runup to his latest flick: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Paramount Pictures has blessed our eyes with a new video that catalogs Cruise’s preparation for the movie’s biggest stunt which – you guessed it – involves Cruise riding a motorcycle off a cliff.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One | The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History (Tom Cruise)

In this video, we see Cruise jump out of numerous planes and helicopters (he apparently did 500 skydives to get ready). The video says he also did over 13,000 motocross jumps on dirt bikes. That is some serious repetition, but I suppose this is a pretty serious stunt. If anything goes wrong, the best case scenario is that you end up like Goose, and you do not want to end up like Goose. But now it’s time. Preparation is over. Tom’s gotta jump his motorcycle off a cliff.

Advertisement

The video ends as you would likely expect. Cruise successfully does the jump off a Norwegian mountain and lives to tell the tale. We know this because he is still alive.

G/O Media may get a commission 78% Off Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Quartz Watch Time to buy a watch

Has a stainless steel case, a beautiful black dial, luminous hands, and is made using Japanese quartz movement, along with being water resistant up to 100 meters. Buy for $85 from Amazon Advertisement

What really got me going was the fact that he did the jump six times in one day. Does this man have a death wish? I don’t know about you all, but if it were me, the second we got the shot I would be out of there. Go again? Are you kidding me, Tom? Baby, you need to stay safe. I want a third Top Gun.

Anyway, if you’ve got 10 spare minutes, you really should check this video out. I know it got me primed and ready for a new Mission: Impossible. Oh, also Top Gun: Maverick is about to hit Paramount Plus, and I cannot be more excited. I am certifiably Tom Cruise-pilled.