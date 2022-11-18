“The feeling of superiority when you see other fail at something you can do. I’m sure the Germans have a term for this.

“Years ago, I made a hill in a Ford Contour after watching three 4WD SUVs fail to make it. There was an icy patch where they all got stuck, but I did not. There was a bunch of kids cheering as I made it pass the icy patch and on to fresh snow and over the hill.

“But you know what felt better than the kids cheering as I made the hill nobody did before with a mere car in a land of 4WD vehicles?

“The memory of all those smug SUV drivers going past me and telling me I was stupid for even attempting the hill.

“I’m likely an evil bastard for enjoying that, but I don’t care.

“PS. Simple rule for making hills in the snow. If you stop at the bottom of a hill to see if you think you can make it... you can’t.”