Can you feel that? A whispering of chill creeping in through your toes and fingers. That’s winter, and it’s approaching quickly. So, before we all start moaning about scraping ice from our cars, chaos on the roads and how early it gets dark, we thought we’d charge head first into the chilly season with some positivity.
So, we turned to you and asked what’s the best thing about driving in winter? We were pleasantly surprised to get some great responses back. So, let’s relax, mix up a hot chocolate and look ahead to everything we can enjoy on the roads in the coming months.