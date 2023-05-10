These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships

Money makes the world go ‘ round and also pays for cars to go ‘ round race tracks. Earlier this week, we asked you for your favorite racing sponsorships, and the ones you offered up in the comments were eclectic, to say the least. There were highly successful tie-ups that produced iconic liveries and victories for years, while there were also short-lived deals mainly used to keep the lights on. Without further ado, here are your favorite racing sponsorships.