These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships

Money makes the world go ‘round and also pays for cars to go ‘round race tracks. Earlier this week, we asked you for your favorite racing sponsorships, and the ones you offered up in the comments were eclectic, to say the least. There were highly successful tie-ups that produced iconic liveries and victories for years, while there were also short-lived deals mainly used to keep the lights on. Without further ado, here are your favorite racing sponsorships.
John Player Special and Lotus
John Player Special. The Gold on Black color scheme still looks classy 40 years later.
Plus all the other sponsors’ logos were in gold as well. I’m sure there was a lot of
cocainelawyering involved to get that done.
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I
Rich Energy and Haas F1 Team
No love for Rich Energy?
jk
Submitted by: fallsdownstairs
GoDaddy and Danica Patrick
The GoDaddy.com NASCAR sponsorship of Danica Patrick. Bright, lime green liveries are always fun, and the commercials were...interesting. Now, whether this was the best or worst thing to happen to motorsports is debatable, but at least the car looked cool.
Submitted by: paradsecar
Alitalia and Lancia
How has no one said Lancia Alitalia? Two once-great Italian brands...
Submitted by: Amoore100
Castrol and Toyota
Castrol and Toyota come close, if only because the red-green-white color scheme is just so good.
Submitted by: Amoore100
Tide and Ricky Rudd
Older NASCAR was fire. Tide car was my jam for a while.
Submitted by: STIKleinWagon
Goodsmile Racing
Goodsmile Racing doing their personal sponsor program selling hats and figures and running their wild itasha design miku cars is just a spectacular example of something so silly being elevated to a professional level.
Submitted by: syaieya
Gulf
Gotta go with Gulf
Submitted by: thisismyid2
1980 Arrows A3
There are a lot of liveries that I like, but my favorite combination of sponsors is from the 1980 Arrows A3. Only missing Trojan.
Submitted by: Anscoflex-II
HKS
HKS promoting themselves is by far my favorite.
Submitted by: Theoretics
Renown and the Mazda 787B
The fashion brand Renown is a close second. Sadly they were a COVID-19 victim.
Submitted by: Theoretics