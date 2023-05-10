These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships

Motor oil, laundry detergent, airlines and clothing brands all made the list.

By
Ryan Erik King
Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships
Photo: Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Money makes the world go ‘round and also pays for cars to go ‘round race tracks. Earlier this week, we asked you for your favorite racing sponsorships, and the ones you offered up in the comments were eclectic, to say the least. There were highly successful tie-ups that produced iconic liveries and victories for years, while there were also short-lived deals mainly used to keep the lights on. Without further ado, here are your favorite racing sponsorships.

John Player Special and Lotus

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships
Photo: Bernard Cahier (Getty Images)

John Player Special. The Gold on Black color scheme still looks classy 40 years later.

Plus all the other sponsors’ logos were in gold as well. I’m sure there was a lot of cocaine lawyering involved to get that done.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Rich Energy and Haas F1 Team

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships
Photo: Morgan Hancock/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

No love for Rich Energy?

jk

Submitted by: fallsdownstairs

GoDaddy and Danica Patrick

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships
Photo: Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

The GoDaddy.com NASCAR sponsorship of Danica Patrick. Bright, lime green liveries are always fun, and the commercials were...interesting. Now, whether this was the best or worst thing to happen to motorsports is debatable, but at least the car looked cool.

Submitted by: paradsecar

Alitalia and Lancia

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships
Photo: Tony Harrison / Wikimedia Commons

How has no one said Lancia Alitalia? Two once-great Italian brands...

Submitted by: Amoore100

Castrol and Toyota

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships
Photo: Brian Snelson / Wikimedia Commons

Castrol and Toyota come close, if only because the red-green-white color scheme is just so good.

Submitted by: Amoore100

Tide and Ricky Rudd

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships
Photo: Craig Jones /Allsport (Getty Images)

Older NASCAR was fire. Tide car was my jam for a while.

Submitted by: STIKleinWagon

Goodsmile Racing

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships
Photo: Clive Rose (Getty Images)

Goodsmile Racing doing their personal sponsor program selling hats and figures and running their wild itasha design miku cars is just a spectacular example of something so silly being elevated to a professional level.

Submitted by: syaieya

Gulf

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships
Photo: Marvin Ladage / Wikimedia Commons

Gotta go with Gulf

Submitted by: thisismyid2

1980 Arrows A3

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships
Photo: David Merrett / Wikimedia Commons

There are a lot of liveries that I like, but my favorite combination of sponsors is from the 1980 Arrows A3. Only missing Trojan.

Submitted by: Anscoflex-II

HKS

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships
Photo: HKS

HKS promoting themselves is by far my favorite.

Submitted by: Theoretics

Renown and the Mazda 787B

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Racing Sponsorships
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The fashion brand Renown is a close second. Sadly they were a COVID-19 victim.

Submitted by: Theoretics

