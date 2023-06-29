These Are Your Cars' Factory Tool Kits

It's always nice when an automaker includes the tools you need to get back on the road.

Collin Woodard
Image for article titled These Are Your Cars&#39; Factory Tool Kits
Photo: Kyle Hyatt/Jalopnik

These days, it isn’t even a guarantee that your car will come with a spare tire, much less its own tool kit. Sometimes, that’s because your car came from the factory with run-flat tires that aren’t ideal for performance but can be convenient to have when you inevitably get a flat. Other times it’s because all you get is a can of fix-a-flat and a reminder to call your dealer.

But that’s not all cars. Many at least come with a jack and a tire iron. Some, such as my E39 come with an actual toolkit in the trunk. On Tuesday, we asked you to share photos of your cars’ factory tool kits. Let’s see what you all came up with.

The Jag

Image for article titled These Are Your Cars&#39; Factory Tool Kits
Photo: Jeff Glucker/Jalopnik

This was in the Jag (which I recently sold)﻿

You’d think an old Jaguar would come with more tools than that. A lot more tools.

Suggested by: Jeff Glucker

BMW 850i

Image for article titled These Are Your Cars&#39; Factory Tool Kits
Photo: Bob/Jalopnik

This is what a complete kit for the BMW 850 should look like. Mine was mainly gone with the exception of tow ring and a wrench or two.

I’m supposed to have essentially the same one in my 540i. It really is a thing of beauty, isn’t it?

Suggested by: Bob

Kawasaki ZR-7

Image for article titled These Are Your Cars&#39; Factory Tool Kits
Photo: klone121/Jalopnik

I’ve since sold the bike but the Kawasaki ZR-7 had a pretty complete kit it did seem a little chintzy but that was probably to keep weight down and so it would fit under the seat

Sadly, there isn’t as much room for tool storage on a bike as there is in a car. Although changing that would completely defeat the purpose of a motorcycle in the first place.

Suggested by: klone121

Disappointment

Image for article titled These Are Your Cars&#39; Factory Tool Kits
Photo: Amazon

You mean the little yellow fuse puller on the inside cover of the fuse block?

Other than this and the scissor jack and lug wrench, that’s all the came with my car.

Hey, it could be worse. They could have given you nothing.

Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I

Mini Clubman

Image for article titled These Are Your Cars&#39; Factory Tool Kits
Photo: Capt. Janeway’s Imaginary Cat/Jalopnik

This is from a Mini Clubman (2023). Super boring. You would think Mini would put some quirky touches to it given their branding, not even a logo. booo...

OK, that actually is disappointing. If any car should come with a fun tool kit, it should be a Mini.

Suggested by: Capt. Janeway’s Imaginary Cat

BMW R100S

Image for article titled These Are Your Cars&#39; Factory Tool Kits
Photo: Slow Joe Crow/Jalopnik

This is the kit from my 1978 BMW R100S. This is actually a homebrew hybrid of the standard tool kit and the optional extended tool kit. The big thing at the top is an aftermarket wrench for the finned rings around the exhaust ports, the factory tool tends to break fins.

I used to have a toolkit from a 1966 Mercedes 250S my family owned but it was stolen in 1992. That was a comprehensive sett of wrenches pliers, etc. but only a sparkplug wrench survived.

Who just steals a tool kit? That was incredibly rude of them. But it’s still awesome that you have such an extensive kit for you ‘78 R100S.

Suggested by: Slow Joe Crow

Ferrari

Image for article titled These Are Your Cars&#39; Factory Tool Kits
Photo: It’sMeMario/Jalopnik

My buddy’s Ferrari: Fix-O-Flat - prancing horse and all

I guess Ferrari assumed that if you could afford a Ferrari, you could afford to pay someone to fix it if you ended up with anything worse than a flat tire. But at least they made sure the fix-a-flat was Ferrari-branded.

Suggested by: It’sMeMario

Saab 99LE

Image for article titled These Are Your Cars&#39; Factory Tool Kits
Photo: Eighty-Eighty/Jalopnik

This is the factory toolkit from my 1973 Saab 99LE. I lost the car in an accident in 1981, but the toolkit has been in every car that I have owned since then.

Aw, man. That sucks. But at least a little bit of that Saab lives on.

Suggested by: Eighty-Eighty

Brompton

Brompton Toolkit Video

This is the coolest vehicle tool kit I currently have. Cars today just have a meaningless manual telling you to take it to the dealer.

I’ll allow it. It may be for a bicycle, not a car, but that’s one of the coolest factory tool kits I’ve ever seen.

Suggested by: Urectum

