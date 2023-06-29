These Are Your Cars' Factory Tool Kits

These days, it isn’t even a guarantee that your car will come with a spare tire, much less its own tool kit. Sometimes, that’s because your car came from the factory with run-flat tires that aren’t ideal for performance but can be convenient to have when you inevitably get a flat. Other times it’s because all you get is a can of fix-a-flat and a reminder to call your dealer.



But that’s not all cars. Many at least come with a jack and a tire iron. Some, such as my E39 come with an actual toolkit in the trunk. On Tuesday, we asked you to share photos of your cars’ factory tool kits. Let’s see what you all came up with.