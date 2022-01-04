Clear my driveway.

Neither of these are running. Bought the Mustang from my niece for $500. Brother-in-law gave me the truck. Ford made 1000 Explorer XLS with the 5 speed manual and then just stopped supporting the clutch & slave cylinder (inside trans bell). One SoCal company sells the clutch ($700) and slave cylinder ($400). I’ve convinced myself I was saving money by fixing it and avoiding a new car note. Front end parts, broken window regulators, 3rd rear hub bearing... The only thing running strong is the 4.0L V6 replaced by BIL in 2010. That will be going to my son’s 2005 Mustang.

New 2022 resolution: We can’t save everyone.