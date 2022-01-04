Merry New Year, everyone! It’s the beginning of another year, and you know what that means: Constantly writing 2021 on anything that requires a date, then trying to add a loop at the top of the one and extending the bottom to turn it into a super convincing two. I will personally do this until mid-February, but your mileage may vary.

But, the new year is also a time for resolutions — things you want to change in the coming twelve months. And, as car enthusiasts, we’re thinking you may have a resolution or two that focuses on the automotive world. Are you planning to reduce your fleet, fix something up, or finally buy a daily that starts every time? Now’s your chance to tell the world.

My resolution is a simple one, that I’m going to go far too in-depth in seeking out. The plan is to spend more time on track — HPDE weekends, time trials, even opening weekend at Watkins Glen. I dipped my toes in to instructional track events last year, and I want more.

But, like any good resolution, there’s more to mine than simply buying tickets to an event. After checking the data logs from my last track event, my FR-S’s oil was reaching some pretty concerning temperatures. With that engine’s known oiling issues, I don’t have a ton of faith in its longevity at high RPMs and high load. So, the resolution is two parts: Do more track days in a new car.

Now that I’ve written that down, it feels more real — something to hold myself accountable for achieving. In that spirit, what’s your automotive new years resolution? Throw it down in the comments to make sure you really commit — and who knows, you may end up in our best-of slideshow this afternoon.

