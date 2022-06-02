I rented a silver Buick Century A-body for a trip from Atlanta to NJ and back, thinking it would a nice highway cruiser.

Little did I know it had the 2.5L four under the hood - a poor choice for such a large car. It was noisy and thrashy above 70mph an struggled to get 22mpg on the highway. The ride was okay on straight smooth roads, but garbage on even slightly imperfect pavement. And I could never find a comfortable seating position.

The fact that it was a Budget rental with 45K miles on the odometer didn’t help.

Worst of all, i managed to lose the car in a sea of other silver/grey sedans in a hotel parking lot. I woke up the first morning and literally forgot what I had rented until I looked at the keyfob and even then I had to set off the alarm to find the car.