It might be tricky to choose at times, but deep down we all have a favorite car. But if your top choice is something like a Mustang that spawned seven different generations over the years, can you honestly say that you love every one?



With this in mind, we wanted to uncover the unloveable iterations of your favorite cars. To do this, we asked you what the worst generation of your favorite car was.

These are some of the top responses we received.