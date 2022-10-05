Formula 1 has a raft of important safety features that keep drivers from harm over a grand prix weekend. There are barriers across the circuit to absorb the impact of a crash, the halo device fitted to every car protects each driver’s head and medical teams are on hand for a quick dispatch if anything goes wrong.



Arguably, one of the sport’s most famous safety features is the iconic Formula 1 safety car, which leads the drivers on their parade lap before the race and is called on whenever there are hazards on track.

The F1 safety car is as much a part of the sport as checkered flags, dubious sponsors and Martin Brundle’s chaotic grid walks. But did you know, it hasn’t always been a mainstay of the grand prix?

In fact, the first official F1 safety car didn’t run until the 1973 Canadian Grand Prix, which was the sport’s 237th race!

Over the years that followed, the role of the F1 safety car has so far been held by 21 different cars from nine manufacturers.

So, here’s every single car that’s worn the safety car hat since 1973.