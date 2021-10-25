Formula 1 made a welcome return to US shores this weekend with a tense and closely fought race around Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

However, while the race had all the hallmarks of a future classic, one of the biggest talking points from the weekend was a chance encounter between rapper Megan Thee Stallion and former race driver Martin Brundle.

The driver turned Sky Sports commentator was undertaking his traditional grid walk ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix. The walk along the start/finish straight ahead of an F1 race is often filled with Brundle clamoring for comments from any driver, team member or a-lister he catches on the track.

During the grid walk in Austin this weekend, Brundle ran into famous faces such as actor and director Ben Stiller and tennis star Serena Williams, neither of whom seemed to have the time to chat with the veteran broadcaster.

“It’s a double fault” Brundle quipped after being turned down by Williams.

But then came Brundle’s moment to shine as he spied rapper Megan Thee Stallion strolling down the grid with her entourage.

Initially apprehensive due to her sizable security squad, Brundle muscled his way in to find that Megan was game for a chat. The rapper gestured for Brundle to ask his question. And here’s what he went for:

“Megan Thee Stallion, you’re a freestyle rapper. Have you got any rap for us today on Formula 1?”

I’m not sure Brundle ever expected Megan to spit a few bars back at him, but sadly Megan said she “had no rap today.”

Undeterred, he then got on to the imminent race, and asked “Who are you supporting in the race?”

Now, I’d say that’s a fine question for anyone at an F1 race. But Megan’s PR team had other plans. As soon as Brundle finished speaking, one member of her squad swooped in to cut him off.

It seems like they told the broadcaster that he couldn’t ask that, as Brundle then defended himself and retorted “I can do that, because I just did.”

You tell them Martin.

To bring the whole strange encounter to a close, Brundle walked away from the scene saying:

“She seemed very happy to talk, didn’t she. That’s very nice of her, and I appreciate that.”

If you’re a celebrity walking on the grid at one of the final five races this season, remember to stop and chat with Martin Brundle. I’m sure he won’t challenge you to a rap battle.