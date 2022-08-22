Toyota has a history of making dependable, if a little dull, cars for the people. Sure, every now and then it will turn out something impressive like the new GR Corolla, but on the whole its cars are pretty fine.



But despite this reputation for reliable everyday cars, not everything it made over its 85-year history has quite met the mark. Like every automaker, it has had its fair share of misses.

To uncover some of these misses, we turned to you and asked for your picks of the worst car ever built by Toyota. Here are some of the top responses we received.