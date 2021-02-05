The Nissan Kicks Still Costs Less Than $20,000

Photo : Nissan

There are just a handful of cars in the U. S. that you can buy for less than $20,000, which is deeply disturbing. The Nissan Kicks, given a minor facelift and a price increase for 2021, remains one of them.

The new MSRP is $19,500, but rises to $20,650 including destination charges. That’s all $470 more than the current starting price and, all told, not much of a gamechanger for a car that competes with the likes of the Chevy Trailblazer and Ford EcoSport.

Nissan couldn’t be moved to offer much more than the following in a press release:

Along with its updated exterior and interior styling, the new Kicks now offers standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ on all grades, as well as available NissanConnect® Services – a suite of convenience and security features that includes an available Wi-Fi hotspot, remote vehicle commands and safety features including Automatic Collision Notification. Also standard on all Kicks models is Nissan Safety Shield® 360 with class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking.2 Fuel economy is another Kicks strong point with best-in-class3 ratings of 31 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined4. The 2021 Kicks is offered in three well-equipped premium grade levels: S, SV and SR. There is also a new SR premium package available.

The compact CUV segment is probably the most boring in the industry, being cheap and underpowered and just generally lacking in any kind of imagination. Except for the Kia Soul, of course, good car that one . There is also the Jeep Renegade, I suppose, though I’m not sure anyone’s thought about that car recently, it being Jeep’s smallest seller.

What else do we have? Ah yes, the Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona, the Hyundai Venue, Chevy Trax, Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-3, Fiat 500X, and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Some people might even be generous and throw the Ford Bronco Sport in the mix, though starting at $26,820 I think it’s kind of priced out. So yes not a single desirable car.