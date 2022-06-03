“Not necessarily ‘weird’, but back in days of yore (like 2002) when I was but a young lad, I received a happy meal toy that was a little saucer with a metal ball inside that you would guide through a maze by tilting the saucer. After being entertained by this for 6 seconds, I realized the saucer was about the same diameter as the 3rd row cupholder in the family Tahoe. Of course I just jammed it in there.

“10ish years later, I’m in high school, the Tahoe is mine, and the little saucer is still in there, and people riding in the back would always ask what the hell it is and why it’s there. The rattling of the little metal ball would drive them nuts. It remained there until I traded it at the end of college for a lease on a Tacoma.

“So, uh, if anyone finds an ‘01 Tahoe in the midwest in working order with a happy meal toy shoved into one of the back seat cupholders, please let me know. I miss it so much and want it back.”