Oh no. I made a mistake.

Yesterday, I asked you all for your favorite songs about cars. I included links to fourteen different songs, plus a few albums and articles, and I thought I had taken up too many, but no. You had over a hundred different suggestions, and they all had the same problem: They rule.

I had to narrow all of your great options down to ten! Every one that had to be cut felt like Sophie’s Choice, deciding which of these incredible options just didn’t quite make the cut. This is, by far, the hardest Answer Of The Day I’ve ever done, but I’ve done it. Here are the best songs about cars, as picked by you and curated by me.