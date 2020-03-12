Image: Triumph via triumphspitfire.nl

Here’s a great page from a brochure for the U.S. market 1974 Triumph Spitfire 1500. It shows and describes the full powertrain and drivetrain layout (pushrod inline four with a “Stromberg 150 COSEV” carburetor, four-speed manual, rear drive) and suspension setup (double wishbone up front, swing axle out back). But the best part of the literature are the truly random nuggets of info. Does the average consumer need to know the model number of their car’s starter motor? Does it matter if it has a negative ground? Do they care about the exact carburetor model number? No, which is why Triumph points out at the beginning of the page that things are about to get nerdy, and that this image is catering to enthusiasts who have a “greater-than-usual interest in sports car desi gn.”

