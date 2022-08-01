Craigslist is a beautiful place full of wonder, merriment, and very specific kinks. Among all that though is an insane amount of cars for sale. Most of them are pretty run-of-the-mill whatevermobiles, but some are just perfect.
They’re perfect because they are weird, or they’re perfect because they’re absolute pieces of shit (in the best way possible). Because of this, we asked you to find the weirdest ones and send them over to us. And boy, did you all do a good job.
So with that, let’s take a look at the weirdest cars you found on Craigslist.
How about a Gremlin with a BMW grille, plywood dash and yoke steering? For EIGHTEEN THOUSAND AMERICAN DOLLARS...
What in the name of God is this horrid piece of shit? I love it... other than the yoke. I could really do without the yoke. Everything else though? That’s aces.
Submitted by: huell-howitzer
Siata Spring Phoenix
OK, do some Craigslist database searching, what can I find? Huh, something I had no idea that it existed.
the ‘67 Siata Spring in Phoenix:
“SIATA was established in Turin by Giorgio Ambrosini in 1926. Siata was initially a manufacturer of speed equipment for fiats and enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with Fiat.
This Italian born roadster is based off the Fiat 850 chassis, powered by a rear mounted Fiat 843cc engine while being shifted through a 4-speed manual gearbox. Only offered until 1970, approximately 3,500 Springs were manufactured, while only a tenth of those are believed to still be in existence today.
Features include wood grain dash and steering wheel, while the fold down windshield provides true open-air enjoyment.
843cc Inline 4-cylinder, Water Cooled Fiat Engine, Single Weber 30 Carburetor, 4-Speed Manual Transmission, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 4-Wheel Drum Brakes”
I’m not kidding you, that VW Bug nightmare would keep me out of Michigan completely. What the hell were they thinking??? That’s satanic.
Corvair Greenbrier
The person who suggested this added no comment to the post, because it speaks for itself. Just look at this masterpiece. This is a van crimes take place in. Bad ones.
Submitted by: FijiST
Not Craigslist But Still Weird
Dear Americans of Jalopnik, there is a whole world where the local listings are not on Craigslist.
Here’s “the only 1980 Pontiac Phoenix in Poland”.
I demand to know how a Pontiac Phoenix ends up in Poland. What a strange thing to happen. That being said, you do lose points for this not a Craigslist posting. I know its nitpick-y, but those are the rules.
Submitted by: Jakub Gurba
Pumper Up
This is probably top of the list for what’s currently on the local Craigslist
It feels weird that you can just, like, buy a fire engine. It seems wrong, but I’m not complaining. Who wouldn’t want to drive around in this big red monster?