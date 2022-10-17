As they get older, some cars age gracefully and manage to become more desirable than they were when they first rolled off the factory floor. While that’s true for the likes of the original Mini or Mustang, it’s not the case for everything.

As such, we turned to you and asked what vintage cars have aged the worst. We were inundated with a raft of old cars that are starting to show their age. Here are some of the best responses we received.