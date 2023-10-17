These Are The Ugliest American Cars Ever Made, According To You

America might have been responsible for some pretty stunning cars over the years, but it’s also churned out some monsters as well. To find out just how many awful-looking cars these great United States have created, we turned to you and asked for the ugliest American-made cars of all time.

You came shouting back in your hundreds, nominating everything from Pontiac to Plymouth as being responsible for some of the ugliest American cars of all time.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the top offenders for your enjoyment. So flick through the following slides to gawk at 15 of the ugliest American cars of all time. Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments below.