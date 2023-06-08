There are quite a few cars from the 1970s worth saving and collecting, but few might consider today’s Nice Price or No Dice Comet among them. Regardless, it’s here, it’s fabulous, and we’re going to judge it.

Few of us would like to chew someone else’s half-enjoyed bubble gum. In the same fashion, there’s little joy in buying anyone else’s personalized automobile . That was the takeaway in the comments on yesterday’s 2011 Mazda Miata Special Edition, which had a long list of aftermarket parts bolted on, both above and below. Those mods cooled much of the interest in both the car and its $19,500 price tag, the latter coming away with a 64 percent No Dice loss.

While contemplating today’s contender , I was reminded of a fun song I learned as a kid , sung to the tune of the theme from The Bridge Over The River Kwai. It went something like this:

Comet, it makes your mouth so clean. Comet, it tastes like gas-o-line. Comet, it makes you vomit. So try some Comet and vomit with me!

That, of course, was referencing the household cleanser, Comet, not the ’60s and ’70s mercury model of the same name. Now that we have clarified that, let’s have a look at this extraordinarily clean and tidy 1974 Mercury Comet and see what it brings up.

Ford first intended to use the Comet name on a model of Edsel, but that brand’s untimely demise ended that plan. Seeing as Ford had already bought the rights to the Comet name from another company, it decided to use it on a new compact Mercury instead. T hat model would share much of its parts with Ford’s Falcon. Over the course of the 1960s, the Comet grew in size with each ensuing model change. By the end of the decade, the Comet nameplate would be minimized for rebranded sub-models— Montego, Cyclone, etc. The Comet wasn’t down for the count, h owever, as the ’70s saw the name return as Mercury’s version of the Ford Maverick, with both model s riding on a variation of the same Falcon/Comet chassis first introduced a decade earlier.

That means that this 1974 two-door can trace its roots all the way back to 1960. While not Morgan-like tenacity, that’s still pretty impressive.

What’s even more impressive is this car’s apparent condition. The ad states the paint color as “green” but in the pictures, it looks more likely to be what the factory called Bright Yellow. Color-matched wheels with extended center caps wrapped in whitewall tires underpin that . Those are matched with what looks to be the body protection package which includes the rubber inserts in the bumpers and bright metal side molding trim. Everything, right down to the urethane snoods behind the massive extended bumpers looks to be in excellent condition.

The cabin is almost as nice, festooned in brown vinyl with wonderfully stripped cloth inserts on both the front and back bench seats. The only issue here is some splitting of that fabric on the passenger seat, something a good upholstery shop should be able to repair.

The best part of the interior, though, is the column shifter for the Borg-Warner T-150 three-speed transmission. The Comet would end up being Mercury’s last car made available with such a setup, and it does make for a much breezier footwell area for both driver and front passenger.

The ad notes that the car is a six-cylinder but doesn’t provide any displacement numbers . This model year, the Comet could be spec’d with either a 200 CID OHV straight six or its bigger brother, the 250. Considering the poverty spec of the transmission, I’m going to guess this car has the 84 horsepower 200. Yes, that’s right, 84 horsepower. Don’t make this weird.

The ad claims the car “Runs and drives well,” and that it comes with a clean title. It appears in the pictures to be wearing new-issue paper plates so back registration shouldn’t be an issue. This being a 1974 model, emissions testing isn’t a concern for California buyers either.

How much should someone pay for this odd choice of a time capsule?

The asking price is $10,500 and I guarantee you will not find another Comet of this ilk in this kind of condition anywhere outside of the Ford Museum.

What do you say, should the seller get their asking for this well-preserved Comet? Or, at that much, would you rather eat Comet?

You decide!

Orange County, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to Joe S. for the hookup!

