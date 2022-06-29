I’m a history buff - and I love classic cars.... so it’d be the Monte Carlo Historic Grand Prix for me. What could possibly be better than watching vintage racers tear it up around that track. You’re not really watching it for the passing, or the competition (though I understand that they do race these cars hard) - so the circuit’s design won’t really impact my enjoyment of the race. I believe it’s held just before the real Monaco Grand Prix - so you could then stick around to watch the new F1 cars parade around the same route.