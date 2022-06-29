The world of motorsport is vast, with some race or series to tickle the fancy of nearly any genre of enthusiast around the world. But there’s so little time to see them all, sometimes you have to prioritize — say, make a list. Yesterday, we asked what races top your bucket list, and you have us some very interesting answers. Here are some of the best.
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT, no doubt about it. After that, some WRC races.
I’ll admit, I’ve never understood the desire to watch the IoM TT. Sure, the bike control is masterful, but the course is so dangerous at modern superbike speeds that the likelihood of seeing a grievous injury (or worse) is far higher than something like MotoGP.
Indianapolis 500
If you were going to list the Top Three car races of the world, I would say they are:
1) Grand Prix of Monaco
2) 24 hours of Le Mans
3) the Indy 500
And ironically, here it is thanks to the US Army making me NATO headcount for my enlistment, I have seen the first two races. So yeah, I need to get my ass to Indiana before the 6-foot dirt nap—complete the Top Three.
It’s funny, the only race of the three you haven’t been to is the one you don’t need a passport to access. Ah, to have been a globe trotter in my youth.
24 Hours of Le Mans
Le 24 Heures du Mans. My son and I visited the track and the museum a few years ago. It was a bucket list thing for me. I’d love to get back to Le Mans to experience the whole event; from the parade down the Roman road to the race... magic.
I want you to know that I, a grown adult, had to lean over my computer monitor and ask Jalopnik’s Resident Brit Owen Bellwood if “Le 24 Heures du Mans” was the same thing as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I was pretty sure, mind you, but I wanted to double check. This is the American education system at work.
Monte Carlo Historic Grand Prix
I’m a history buff - and I love classic cars.... so it’d be the Monte Carlo Historic Grand Prix for me. What could possibly be better than watching vintage racers tear it up around that track. You’re not really watching it for the passing, or the competition (though I understand that they do race these cars hard) - so the circuit’s design won’t really impact my enjoyment of the race. I believe it’s held just before the real Monaco Grand Prix - so you could then stick around to watch the new F1 cars parade around the same route.
I’m told the Monaco Grand Prix is a parade anyway, so why not watch classic race cars make lap tat same circuit? You can’t really match the sound and smell of vintage track cars, but pairing them with modern F1 seems like the best of both worlds.
Rally Finland
1000 Lakes WRC in Finland. I would rather go in the winter though.
Regrettably, the 1000 Lakes Rally has since been renamed Rally Finland. The old name was much better, and I am hereby petitioning the WRC to change it back. How many Twitter likes do we need to make this happen?
Belgian Grand Prix
Belgian Grand Prix, no question. Been to Monza, now I’ve got to cross Spa off the bucket list.
Fun fact that I just learned after reading this comment: Spa is in Belgium, not France. Owen claims this is why Americans use the phrase “French Fries,” despite those being a Belgian delicacy, because Americans don’t know the difference between the two countries. I see the logic there, honestly.
NASCAR at North Wilkesboro
All practicality aside? True bucket list?
Modern Nascar Revival at North Wilkesboro - Bring back the short-tracks.
Technically, NASCAR did race North Wilkesboro in 2020. Sure, it happened in iRacing, but I’ll still count it. There’s precedent here for a real-life race on the oval, in Next Gen cars.
Goodwood Festival of Speed
Goodwood Festival of Speed, a lot of different type of racer cars to see and other festivities, sounds like a good time.
Goodwood always brings an interesting mix of vehicles to climb the hill, from F1 cars to drift builds to camouflaged prototypes. It’s unique among automotive events for that variety, and it’s absolutely worth a watch.
Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka
I’ve already been to the 24 hours of Le Mans, the Nurburgring 24 hours, the British GP, Monaco GP and the Italian MotoGP, so that is quite a lot ticked off on the bucket list already. I’m sure the Italian GP must have an epic atmosphere with the Tifosi (especially in a year when Ferrari is competitive), but I reckon the Japanese GP at Suzuka would also be amazing (fantastic circuit too).
As soon as you say Suzuka, my ears perk up. I’m adding this race to my personal bucket list, and I will not rest until I can make a trip out to see it.
Bathurst 1000
1) Bathurst 1000
2) WRC Finland
3) Isle of Man TT
I’ve only ever driven Bathurst in video games, but I commend anyone who can remember all its twists, turns, and elevation changes well enough to run a competitive line. Actually winning is just gravy.
Bonneville Speed Week
Not a race I guess, but Speed Week at the Salt Flats. It’s been a dream of mine to drive out there for a long time now, and I would love to see all the crazy purpose built cars doing what they do best.
I mean, sure, the crazy purpose built cars are cool. But, have you considered: Pit bikes?
Just Being With the Cars
Before I get too old and start having kids, I want to get in the infield of some races like the Indy 500, Daytona 500, Talladega, and maybe a 24hr race or two. Camp 4-5 days and go on a little bender. I don’t plan on having kids any time soon, but I’m not getting any younger.
Here’s a secret the industry doesn’t want you to know: There’s no time limit on pit visits. If you’ve got a young kid, just give them some hearing protection. They’ll probably love it.
Le Mans Classic
Since I missed out on watching them originally race, I have to vote for the Le Mans Classic. Full Le Mans with only cars from prior to 1979 are allowed.
Old racing cars don’t want to rot away in museums, they want to race. Luckily, the Le Mans Classic gives them a chance to stretch their legs.
Dakar Rally
Really torn between the Dakar Rally and The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (IOMTT)
Dakar is one of the most intense, unforgiving races ever devised by mankind. It’s also probably very difficult to watch the whole thing in person, given the distance it covers, but so worth it to try.
Fun Cup 25 Hours
Belgian GP British GP Italian GP Monaco GP Japanese GP Le Mans 24 hr Spa 24 hr Indy 500 Daytona 500 Bathurst 1000
Done.
Fun Cup 25 hr
GIMME!
You can tell these are serious race cars, because even the little Bugs are porpoising. This is the greatest race known to man.
