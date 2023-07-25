These Are The Perfect Modern Cars For Barbie

Barbie has done a lot in her 60 years on Earth . She’s been an astronaut, a vet, a model and even a dentist through her various guises. Along the way, she’s always had one thing by her side: her trusty pink Corvette convertible.

But, we at Jalopnik thought it was about time Barbie picked up a new set of wheels to speed to the premiere of her new movie. So, we turned to you and asked what modern cars Barbie might drive if she had to swap her old ‘Vette for something new?

From Polestars to Purosangues, you came back with some great suggestions. So sit back, relax and take a look at the cars Jalopnik readers think Barbie should be driving today.