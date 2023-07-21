I don’t know if you’ve heard, but there’s a new movie out this weekend that people are pretty hyped about called Barbie. It tells the story of a little-known toy that’s brought to life and transported into the real world. It looks fun. A re you familiar with this? Aw heck, you know what Barbie is – she’s dominated the toy world since her debut on March 9, 1959.



In the decades since, this iconic doll has had all kinds of jobs, and outfits for her travels through fictitious lands. She’s even gotten behind the wheel of countless different cars , including a classic Corvette convertible. But if Barbie was to buy a car today, what would she drive?

Advertisement

This is the high-brow question we’re posing to you, ahead of our Jalopnik group outing to see Barbie this weekend. So, dear readers, what modern car should Barbie drive today? For this question, we aren’t going to put a budget on Barbie’s new wheels, but we will say that it should be a car that’s been on sale at some point in the last ten years. So, what have you got?

Sure, you could just give the iconic doll and update, and get her behind the wheel of the new Corvette, or make it an E-Ray to mix things up a bit. Or maybe she can stick to her adventurous side and pilot a Tuscadero pink Jeep Wrangler?

Advertisement Advertisement

Personally, I think there are actually two perfect options for the modern Barbie. We all know that SUVs are so hot right now, and I bet Barbie would be all over a high-riding, go-anywhere vehicle. But she is, of course, a lady of leisure so needs to be able to soak up the sun as well. For that reason, I can see Barbie hopping behind the wheel of something like the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet or, if she’s feeling classy, the convertible Range Rover Evoque – the latter of which came in some very Barbie colors.

But that’s just my two cents, what would you opt for? Head to the comments section below and let us know what modern cars you think would be perfect for Barbie. After that, book yourself a ticket to the cinema and give it a watch to see if your choice makes an appearance in the movie. Whether it does or doesn’t, we’ll still round up some of our favorite answers in a slideshow next week, so everyone’s a winner.