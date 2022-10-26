If you had been a young girl or had a sister sometime in the ‘90s, your level as the cool house to go play Barbies likely depended on what Barbie car you had. I, sadly, didn’t have one until my later years of elementary schooling, and it wasn’t even an officially branded one. I used my Christmas money to finally purchase a red off-brand, Miata-like convertible, and that was at least something. However, I ached to be just as cool, and have something like her Magic Van.

Barbie has been an insane influence in young girls’ lives for decades, and while she’s taken on so many careers and adventures, she’s also had some cool rides. And the way to make us lust after them like we did? The commercials in-between our favorite Saturday-morning cartoons.

These have to be some of the best Barbie Car commercials. I made sure to throw in a couple of nostalgia nuggets for my overall car audience folks as well.