This Motorized Barbie Jeep Kart Is My New Dream Car

There’s a delightful subset of people in this world who spend their time putting functional engines into electric Barbie Jeeps, and I have respect for each and every one of them. But nothing has ever impressed me as much as this nifty little off-road kart we’re about to explore today.

This chaotic clip comes straight to you from the Grind Hard Plumbing Co. on YouTube. These fellas are exceptional. They’ve done tons of wild stuff, and a Barbie Jeep isn’t the only kiddo car they’ve turned into a ridiculously powerful machine. But I think the Barbie one has to be my favorite so far.

It’s taken some finagling to get the supercharger on this bad boy working just right. The carburetor had been sticking wide open when applying throttle, which is never a good thing! So, the fellas slapped on a carburetor from an air-cooled Volkswagen bus, which seemed to solve the problem.

By the time the Jeep is all said and done, the guys at Grind Hard Plumbing Co. are ripping around out in the snow like nobody’s business. It looks ridiculous—and it also looks like a hell of a lot of fun.



But that’s not the only thing this Jeep has experienced. It’s been driven to 85 mph. It’s been to Moab. It got a tow package. It got snow tracks. And that’s when they decided to slap a supercharger on it to see what would happen.



The Barbie Jeep still isn’t perfect, and the guys at Grind Hard Plumbing Co. seem to have further plans for this adorable machine. But I have to say, they’ve officially convinced me to start honing my mechanical skills so I can come up with something as goofy... and probably also a hell of a lot messier.