These Are The Cars You Wish More People Knew

Nobody seems to know about either of my cars, but I’ll start with the one closer to the story above.

I have a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a 3.0 diesel. One time at the pump, the attendant shut off flow and called me an idiot for putting diesel in a gas car. I showed them the green fuel cap and the words diesel on the back and they were shocked; Jeep made relatively few of these from the years 2007-09 so it makes sense that before you could order a diesel Ram 1500 or Jeep people wouldn’t know.

My second car is a 2016 Volvo V60 Polestar, in Rebel Blue. Everyone either assumes it’s a Subaru or they spot it from 3 blocks away and chase me down to high five (this actually happened twice). Only a handful of these wagons ever made it to the states so it’s totally reasonable that nobody knows why my factory stock Volvo station wagon has exhaust cutouts