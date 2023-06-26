What's A Car You Can't Believe People Don't Know About?

A few days ago, Collin wrote up a story about Oregon finally allowing self-service gas stations. It’s a smart move for the state, one I still can’t comprehend New Jersey not making, but what’s more interesting about that article is a single comment found buried beneath it — a comment about the Ariel Atom.

Chris Furlough mentioned owning an Atom, and MMOSB replied that they’d never even heard of the car. This led to a bunch of replies, all incredulous that MMOSB never seen the classic Top Gear bit about the Atom, which got me thinking — not everyone knows every car.

This is, to be clear, entirely normal. Not everybody knows everything, the Ariel Atom is not the only thing. It’s a weird, low-production toy that happens to have four wheels and an engine. Not knowing it doesn’t make you any less of a car enthusiast, and knowing it doesn’t make you more of one.

Based on xkcd’s math, for any given topic, 10,000 people learn about it each day. So, for all of you that know a weird, specific car and wish others did too, here’s your chance: Tell 10,000 people about it in today’s Question Of The Day.

What car do you wish more people knew about? What can you not believe people have gone their whole lives without knowing? Give us your best responses down below, the cars that you want 10,000 people to learn about today. Later this week, we’ll compile our answers — get the most interest cars together to teach the world. Rather than incredulity that someone doesn’t know a given car, let’s give everyone the chance to learn. Car culture’s more fun when we’re all in it together.