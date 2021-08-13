Porsche got me thinking about electric minivans when it showed off the interior of its futuristic Renndienst. That naturally led to me thinking about the Astro van, which is an awesome machine except for the whole being discontinued bit.



I’ve noticed that minivans aren’t getting much love from carmakers, who’ve been happy to announce the electrification of crossovers, pickup trucks, sedans and even tough off-roaders (I mean, just barely.) I think it’s time we started to see some electric minivans and I’m happy that a few of you agree with that in general, and, specifically, that the Astro nameplate deserves an encore.

The number of cars and nameplates that have been unceremoniously left behind is vast but there are a few that particularly stand out, like the beloved Element. We asked you guys what cars you’d want to see revived again, and these were their answers:

