These Are The Cars You Want To Be Buried In

I love cars, and I’m not a dick, so something no one would ever want to drive again.

Like, if you’re a millionaire car collector. Cool, more power to you. But, if you lock away your cars from the public eye, are not driving them, and just letting them collect dust in a garage somewhere, you’re the worst kind of car lover.

And, triple so, for any who bury themselves in some priceless or rare car. Your ego and hubris isn’t worth as much as that irreplaceable piece of art, you ruined!

So, I guess, if I had to pick, bury me in a old beat up Dodge Stratus or something else, that will not be missed by anyone.