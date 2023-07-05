These Are The Cars You Want To Be Buried In

Earlier this week, we asked readers what cars they would like to be buried in. While vehicular burials occasionally happen, many commenters sensibly noted that they would never want to be laid to rest inside a car. However, plenty of people were willing to throw in their two cents on vehicles they wanted to take out with them so no one else has to drive them again. Without further ado, here are the responses:
Renault Le Car
A Renault Le Car
It’s the only car I can think of that would decompose faster than my corpse.
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I
Pontiac Aztek
A Pontiac Aztek. Cremate me and scatter my ashes, but lie and use tree ashes instead, saying I wanted to be buried inside one. That way at least I’d have died hoping I took any one of those few remaining monstrosities off the road.
Submitted by: Barada_nikto_byotch
Tesla Cremation
Of course, I want to be cremated. So, a Tesla. Reckon when I get old, I’ll just buy one and when it happens, it happens.
Submitted by: skeffles
Remote Cremation
An RC car. I plan on being cremated so keep it small and run me off a cliff.
Submitted by: Brian Stieh
Miniature Viking Funeral
Ooo. Thelma, no Louise. I could get into this... But since my fam uses a local lake, maybe a burning RC Sailboat.
Submitted by: sybann
Stone Age Burial
I’m going with the eco-friendly option here, let’s do Barney Rubble’s log car!
Compact, Open top, minimal weight, maximum visibility.
Miata is always the answer, Even in 10,000 B.C.
Submitted by: Caddywompis
The Miata Faithful
M.I.A.T.A (Miata Is Always The Answer)
My 91 stock BRG with the pop-up headlights. My corpse would be grinning ear to ear for eternity!
Submitted by: zipn
Dodge Stratus
I love cars, and I’m not a dick, so something no one would ever want to drive again.
Like, if you’re a millionaire car collector. Cool, more power to you. But, if you lock away your cars from the public eye, are not driving them, and just letting them collect dust in a garage somewhere, you’re the worst kind of car lover.
And, triple so, for any who bury themselves in some priceless or rare car. Your ego and hubris isn’t worth as much as that irreplaceable piece of art, you ruined!
So, I guess, if I had to pick, bury me in a old beat up Dodge Stratus or something else, that will not be missed by anyone.
Submitted by: Knyte
Unsafe At Any Funeral
I would prefer a Chevrolet Corvair, but then Ralph Nader will likely show up and ruin the funeral.
Submitted by: IDM3
PT Cruiser
It’s a terrible price to pay, but I guess I would choose a PT Cruiser, just so I could know there was one less ugly failmobile on the face of the planet.
Submitted by: RalphNZ
Demolition Tesla
When I die and become cryogenically frozen, I want to be buried in a Tesla Model S. That way, in 500 years when scientists find a way to revive me but the Model S still hasn’t received a meaningful update, I’ll inconspicuously blend right in with the rest of them on my way to Taco Bell, the only restaurant to have survived the franchise wars.
Submitted by: paradsecar
Trabant
Trabant.
Go 3000 years from now. Someone is digging things up and finding that in this area, the primative Dark Age burials were in large iron coffins, sometimes with large blocks of iron or alumium nearby. There will be theories of ritual burials or the like, but no concept of what things REALLY where.
Unless it is a Trabby. The bodies on these things are famously impossible to breakdown and recycle or decay. Future generations might not know exactly what it was and they might have a very poor impression of a car if all they see is that Trabby, but at least they will know it is a car.
PS, thought about Delorans, but grave robbers will steal it to see if there’s any coke left in them.
Submitted by: hoser68
Going Out Like Willy
A caddy of course......
Submitted by: ToeMotor
The Sensible Answer
None. One of the small hills I’m prepared to die on and decompose into without any boxes needed is that burial graves are a waste of space and resources. A buried car is massively more of a waste that could be anything from someone’s usable asset to scrap that can be recycled and it would take up a few graves worth of space. All dead people should be organ donors, part of medical training/research, or compost. People can still have memorials, processions, and small monuments as needed for the current social grieving process. But graveyards anywhere that has a semi-dense population is waste of space in the majority of cases. Military graveyards are my exception, largely because of how well that space can physically represent the casualties of war and how important it is to remind people of that. Otherwise, dig up every one of my ancestors to make that space useful.
Submitted by: engineerthefuture