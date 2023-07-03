While the idea of being laid to rest inside a car might seem extreme or over the top for most people, there have been several notable examples of individuals asking for and receiving vehicular burials. The invention of the automobile happened over a thousand years after the establishment of the three major Abrahamic religions, Christianity, Islam and Judaism, so there is no sacred text directly endorsing the practice. I won’t go any further down that theological rabbit hole. I’m here to talk about the cars.

Elderly Man Buried Inside His 1973 Pontiac

The most recent vehicular burial I can find and verify was a 90-year-old South Carolina man. In 2009, Lonnie Holloway was buried in the front seat of his 1973 Pontiac Catalina at Rock Hill Baptist Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He had worked at the U.S. Department of Commerce and bought the car as a retirement gift to himself. He made his burial arrangements by purchasing a cemetery plot large enough to fit a car and right next to a dirt road to make the funeral logistics easier. Also, per his request, his gun collection was placed beside him in the passenger seat.

Now, time to stop beating around the bush. What car would you want to be buried in? Do you wish to be laid to rest in the coolest vehicle possible, or have a sentimental choice? Or do you want a ton of storage space to be buried with your treasured belongings like a modern-day Egyptian pharaoh? Please, share in the comments