A90 Supra.

Yea, it’s a BMW underneath it all. Despite that, it’s one hell of a performer. The first few years of being automatic only kind of left a bad taste most people’s mouths. The continuous improvements probably pissed off a bunch of year one owners. But maybe with the manual, it’ll get the recognition it deserves. That being said, I STILL wish it was an all-Toyota car. And I can’t get past its looks. It’s starting to grow on me a little bit, but that’s because there’s a manual option now.

Veloster N.

Everyone praised it, no one bought it. It was overshadowed by the Focus RS, Civic Type R, and Golf R/GTI. Understandable considering that it has zero pedigree and had asymmetric doors. Not everyone’s cup of tea, especially if you care about badges. Dealers can also be blamed for its eventual death with their stupid markups even before post-COVID events. Lord knows what the markups are for the remaining stock. But it’s one hell of a hot hatch. I own one. It’s track ready from the get go. Doesn’t overheat and go to limp mode after a few laps like the Focus RS and CTR on track. Easy to drive, lift-off oversteer, loud, raucous, quick enough in a straight line, even faster through corners, surprisingly easy to work on and modify. It feels more like the DC2 Type R due to its driving dynamics. It’s a track junkie’s dream. No it won’t make ridiculous power numbers on the dyno, but that’s not what the car is for. Throw some 200TW tires on it, take it to a track day and have fun chucking it around. It can chase Porsches and Corvettes, and outright demolish S2000s and Miatas in corners due to its fancy electronically actuated plated limited slip differential. There’s so much traction that I can get on the gas very, very early. Hyundai did one hell of a job with the VN. There are probably 4-5000 VNs in the USA. Hyundai could have sold even more if dealers didn’t price gouge.