Jean shorts and New Balance me all you want… the answer is:

The Corvette.

Every new generation is a pursuit to rival the best sports cars in the world, and while it is an aspirational vehicle it is importantly still attainable. The Corvette has always served as a reminder to the world that the US is loud, proud, and not afraid to line up with the best of them. The Corvette learns from others, it evolves and grows better and stronger. It is a melting pot of ideas; some traditional, some cutting edge, that combine to make a product that is more than the sum of its parts. Just like the Corvette, our country isn’t perfect; but that doesn’t mean that we stop trying to build a better nation, just like we don’t stop trying to build a better Corvette. In those ways the Corvette is a reflection of our country; built on an aspirational dream to democratize power and a reminder to the world that we are more than the sum of our individual parts. That when you put the best of what we have to offer on the table, we will surprise you.