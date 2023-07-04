The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
What Car Do You Think Of As The Most American?

We're looking for cars that bleed red, white, and blue transmission fluid.

Erin Marquis
Terry Crews reprises his role of President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Camacho from the film “Idiocracy” during the 2023 SXSW Conference And Festival on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Photo: Gary Miller/WireImage (Getty Images)

Happy freedom day America! How you doing? I wow... I didn’t expect you to actually answer... OK, that’s a lot... really? The Supreme Court did what?

Uh. That’s all pretty heavy. How about we switch things up and celebrate something American for the 4th of July; the cars!

While President Camacho’s vehicles in Idiocracy is a good start, including this Jeep Gladiator Terry Crews occasionally tools around in, I have always admired the El Camino as the embodiment of the American spirit.

The El Camino is like a mullet, with a work hard, play hard aesthetic in the back and a business-like sedan in the front. It’s the perfect blending of the two Americas rural and urban and its Spanish name helps remind me of the true melting pot America as always been and continues to be. This goes for the Ford Ranchero as well.

1981 Chevrolet El Camino vs competition Dealer Promo

What about you? What car is the most American? Is it the offensively giant Hummer EV? Or the long-loved Ford F-150? Pull from any era of automobile to serve as our official Car of America in the comments.