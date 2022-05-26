If you spend your days behind the wheel of something small and cute, like the Fiat 500, there’s a good chance you understand the limitations of a diminutive daily driver. Clearly, nobody is buying a car like this and expecting to transport a family of five, plus dogs, plus luggage, on the regular.



But that doesn’t mean that we can’t wish some of these adorable city cars had a little more space. Heck, we can even hope for a bit more legroom in any car. So with that in mind, we turned to you and asked what cars you think are just too damn small.