Bury me in something we know will last forever: A Third Generation Toyota Camry.

Long after civilization has fallen to plague, nuclear wars, anthropogenic climate catastrophe, water shortages, and desertification — there will be one thing left. These goddamn cars.

When future civilizations are exploring our planet, I want them to come upon a fossil record, perfectly preserved, the soap bar lines and “mouse fur” spartan interior. Inside this car they will find me, dressed head to toe in a track suit, with a Sony Walkman loaded up with Dr. Dre’s 2001.