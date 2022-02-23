It’s possible, given a long enough timeline, that Elon Musk’s Neuralink will upload all our consciousnesses to the San Junipero of our dreams, where we can all continue wringing out high-revving sportbikes and big-block V8s forever. But in the incredibly improbable event that no one figures out how to transfer the entire human mind to a server in perpetuity, and do so within our lifetimes, we’re all at the mercy of these fleshy husks we call bodies — and those bodies can fail. The question then becomes: What car do you want to own when your time runs out?

Ideally, this isn’t a vehicle you’re actively driving at the moment of your demise. That seems like a situation that introduces a lot of problems for a lot of people, all within a very short timeframe. No, we want to know what car you’ll own just before you board the boat to Valinor, and why.

Personally, I expect to meet my untimely end after the climate-induced fall of civilization, at the hands of the resource-hoarding marauders prophesied in the gospel of one Max Rockatasky. When potable water is scarce, the continued production of gasoline becomes an afterthought — meaning home production of biodiesel could be the primary method of keeping ICE engines going. A diesel-engined Chevy Colorado ZR2 would be perfect for the sort of mobility-focused wasteland in which Atropos will inevitably cut my thread.

Definitely going to have to change out those wheels, though.

Maybe your ideal final car has a somewhat more optimistic tone. A luxury cruiser that you can ride off into the sunset as the credits roll, or a fast convertible to carry you into the sky like the end of Grease. Either way, we want to hear. Leave your perfect final car in the comments, and we’ll collect our favorite answers this afternoon.