We’re always hearing that with the influx of SUVs and pickup trucks on America’s roads, cars are getting bigger. But will there come a tipping point when the cars we drive are simply too big?

To find out, we turned to you and asked what’s the biggest car that you could actually live with? And you came back with vehicles of all manner of shapes and sizes.

So, from bu ses to Bugattis, flick through the following slides to see some of your picks for the biggest cars you could live with.