These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000

It’s no wonder that a used Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Mazda3 are among the most sought-after models on the used market. These are trusty cars that make for great first vehicles, and they’re pretty cheap. They’re like the starter Poké mon of the auto world: you can’t go wrong with either one. They’re so good, in fact, that a used model of either makes a more compelling case than the few remaining new cars priced under $20,000 in the U.S.

But we wanted options. So, we asked readers for their recommendations as far as used cars to buy instead of a new “cheap” daily. This being a place for enthusiasts, the top choices for used cars were ridiculous — or ridiculously awesome, depending on your outlook. Far be it from me to tell someone not to buy an old BMW that will break your heart and bring you unbridled joy in the span of a single oil change.

While I could not in good conscience start the list with our readers’ favorites (considering people who want a cheap used car may stumble across this), I saved the best for last. We asked readers what they thought are the best used cars to buy in place of the few remaining new cars priced under $20,000 and these were their answers: