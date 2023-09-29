These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000

QOTD

These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000

A used Honda or Toyota is a better bargain than a cheap new car, but used EVs from Chevy and Tesla are now viable candidates for a budget commuter.

By
José Rodríguez Jr.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Honda

It’s no wonder that a used Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Mazda3 are among the most sought-after models on the used market. These are trusty cars that make for great first vehicles, and they’re pretty cheap. They’re like the starter Pokémon of the auto world: you can’t go wrong with either one. They’re so good, in fact, that a used model of either makes a more compelling case than the few remaining new cars priced under $20,000 in the U.S.

Advertisement

But we wanted options. So, we asked readers for their recommendations as far as used cars to buy instead of a new “cheap” daily. This being a place for enthusiasts, the top choices for used cars were ridiculous — or ridiculously awesome, depending on your outlook. Far be it from me to tell someone not to buy an old BMW that will break your heart and bring you unbridled joy in the span of a single oil change.

While I could not in good conscience start the list with our readers’ favorites (considering people who want a cheap used car may stumble across this), I saved the best for last. We asked readers what they thought are the best used cars to buy in place of the few remaining new cars priced under $20,000 and these were their answers:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Chevy Bolt

Chevy Bolt

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Chevrolet

Chevy Bolt. Has the tech, the range is good, and you get the rebate. You can get a damn nice one for $23k and the rebate brings it under $20k. Here’s one listed at $23k local to me that has leather and the Bose sound system. Also has lane assist and adaptive cruise. Sheesh I may go after something now that I realize how cheap these are (I have a 2017 Volt).

[...]

Submitted by: dartingd

And...

a used Chevy Bolt EV/EUV. specifically 2017 or newer.

1. priced easily below $20k

2. $4,000 rebate on top of that

3. thanks to the battery recall most of them have an 8-year 100,000 mile warranty from the time the battery was replaced that transfers to new owners.

4. maintenance is next to non-existent thanks to just how many fewer moving parts there are on an EV to wear out.

5. Fun to drive, instant full torque from stop is a blast.

Submitted by: bigburito

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Honda Element

Honda Element

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Honda

1st choice: any Honda with the non-turbo four-cylinder engine and manual transmission, that hasn’t been highly-modified. Reason: that powertrain is bulletproof and efficient, parts and support are abundant...

Advertisement

Submitted by: Grasscatcher2

And...

2006 Honda Element EX P 5-speed. Yes, yes it is.

Going on 210,000 and someone in my FB group posted his odometer at 431,000 just yesterday (newer model). I’m going for half a mil - if I live that long.

Submitted by: sybann

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Volkswagen

For me and my needs the best was a VW Alltrack. Its an AWD wagon that can be had with a manual or a great DSG auto. Its got lots of cargo space but its a relatively lightweight wagon at about 3500lbs. It has a lot of modifications that can be made if you so desire. So i can make it into a better handling performance wagon if i choose. Interior is nice too though not luxury which i prefer anyway. mileage is not as good as id like but i got mine in late 2020 for $16500 with 25k miles and the excellent fender audio. It also had android auto/apple car play. Mine is getting suspension tuning (lowering, braces, rear sway) and tune with some VW OEM parts swapped out for more power. It already has GTI seats and brakes added and stiffer rear sway bar.

[...]

Submitted by: boneheadotto

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Ford Fiesta ST

Ford Fiesta ST

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Ford

For an enthusiast it’s gotta be a Ford Fiesta ST. Reliability is a question mark depending on the previous owner, but if you dug around enough you’d find a good one that would delight with every gear pull.

[...]

Submitted by: Killing Time

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Ford Flex

Ford Flex

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Ford

For the family on a budget, the Ford Flex remains one of the best deals for a used SUV.

Advertisement

Submitted by: engineerthefuture

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Toyota

If you’re a normal person that approaches cars like an appliance, the answer is the lowest mileage Toyota Corolla you can find.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Killing Time

And...

The nicest Corolla they can find for the amount of money they have to spend. My standard advice to anyone who just wants a *car*. If they need more space or a slightly nicer ride, change Corolla to Camry.

Submitted by: krhodes1

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Tacoma

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Toyota

...3rd choice: most any Toyota. Reason: although their cars can be boring, they do have a stellar reputation for reliability, which is probably paramount when you’re shopping for a budget car.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Grasscatcher2

And...

The writing is on the wall here for me: This isn’t going to last forever, the auto industry is probably going to crash, and in a big way. If it does, values are going to plummet. Your safest bet is to find the nicest Tacoma or Jeep Wrangler for under 20,000 you can. Either one, the Tacoma is more reliable, the Jeep is more fun, but both are fun and reliable, they are both always in demand, and their resale is recession-proof.

Submitted by: Caddywompis

Something naturally aspirated with RWD, preferably with a stick, but at least with a normal automatic and not a CVT. Hard to go wrong with a used F-150 or Tacoma.

Submitted by: Mark Horning

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Mazda Miata (Among Others)

Mazda Miata (Among Others)

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Mazda

...2nd choice: most any Mazda. Reason: most of the used ones were made in Japan.... need i say more?...

Advertisement

Submitted by: Grasscatcher2

And...

Recent vintage non-turbo Mazdas. They have excellent interiors and handling, very good reliability and side step the Toyonda and Subaru taxes so they are cheaper used.

Submitted by: Slow Joe Crow

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Chevrolet Volt

Chevrolet Volt

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Chevrolet

Chevy Volts are a great used buy. They depreciate quite a bit while being amazing and reliable cars. Second Gen Volts still have really great battery life left in them, my wife hasn’t pumped gas in 5 years now

Advertisement

Submitted by: TheBeeMan

And...

I got a 5-year old Volt a couple months ago for 18K. 60k miles, will get a $4,000 rebate on my taxes, all the modern safety and conveniences features, leather, etc. Not a drop of gas around town, and kicks into hybrid mode for my weekend road trips. Perfect car.

Submitted by: mdc70

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Tesla

Tesla Model 3

Thanks to the Used Clean Vehicle Credit, a $4k US federal tax credit for buying an EV under $25k from a certified car dealer, there are tons to choose from. Set your search parameters for <$24k (because 24-4 = 20) and from Dealer.

[...]

https://www.autotempest.com/results?make=tesla&model=model3&localization=country&maxprice=24000&saleby=dealer

https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/used-clean-vehicle-credit

Submitted by: StalePhish

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Lexus RX 350

Lexus RX 350

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Lexus

2008-2012 Lexus RX350 or 400h. Nicely appointed and reliable.

Or take that and buy a perfectly sorted Buick Roadmaster Estate.

Submitted by: Wonderfully Disastrous

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Lexus ES

Lexus ES

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Lexus

The best condition Lexus ES whatever engine you can find for under $20k.

Submitted by: performance09

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Chevy El Camino

Chevy El Camino

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Chevrolet

There is really only one answer, 1983 Chevy El Camino.

Submitted by: Driver Jer

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Nissan Stagea

Nissan Stagea

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: Nissan

Just get a used Nissan Stagea WC34 wagon for family starter pack

[...]

Submitted by: hayase

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

BMW 850i

BMW 850i

Image for article titled These Are The Best Used Cars To Buy Instead Of The Remaining New Cars Under $20,000
Photo: BMW

The obvious answer is a BMW 850i, a Maserati Quattroporte, or any heavily depreciated Mercedes with a V12. Cars that people will obviously be cross-shopping with the Nissan Versa.

Advertisement

Submitted by: BigRed91

And...

Paid $2,900 ish for my BMW 850

[...]

Submitted by: Bob

Advertisement

17 / 17