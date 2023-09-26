These Are The Last Under $20,000 New Cars Left In The U.S.

Things are dire on the new car market right now if you’re looking for basic transportation. Average transaction prices have been trending toward the 50 grand mark for the last three years at least, and part of the reason for that trend has been the total gutting of the inexpensive end of automakers’ new car lineups.

When I did one of these rundowns in 2020 there were 17 new cars on the market with MSRPs under $20,000. We ran another one just under a year ago and there were still 12. Right now there are just six, and three of them are Kias. And some of those might be headed for the door, too. In the last year we’ve seen the death of the Hyundai Accent and Chevrolet Spark, while the Nissan Sentra and Subaru Impreza have increased beyond the $20,000 mark.

So what will twenty thousand American greenbacks buy you these days? Click through to find out.