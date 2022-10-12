Let’s be frank. The new car market is piss poor right now. Vehicles literally cost more now than they ever have in the past. On top of that there’s an emphasis on higher-end cars that’s sweeping the auto industry.

Because of that there are fewer and fewer options for those of us who just want some basic transportation. Now, there is barely a dozen new vehicles that start at under $20,000. It’s just too bad.

But, we decided now we be a good time to see what’s left out there.

Before you ask, no we are not including destination fees on this list. If we did there literally would not be enough cars to make an entire post. All in all, there are seven vehicle that have and MSRP+destination that come in under $20,000. It’s not worth it.

With that, let’s check out all the new cars you can still buy for under $20,000