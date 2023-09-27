The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
QOTD

What’s The Best Used Car To Buy Instead Of The Few Remaining New Cars Under $20,000?

Cheap new cars are a thing of the past in the U.S., so what cheap used cars do you think are the next best thing?

By
José Rodríguez Jr.
Comments (75)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled What’s The Best Used Car To Buy Instead Of The Few Remaining New Cars Under $20,000?
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

By all accounts, entry level cars from the likes of Saturn, Geo and Daewoo weren’t exactly hidden gems or the best bargains around. But it was nice to know that there were cars people could actually afford straight out of college or on minimum wage. New cars that cost under $20,000 are scarce now; in light of this, which used cars are the best alternatives to the few remaining new cars priced under $20,000?

Watch
This NYC Garage Takes Vanlife To The Next Level | Jalopnik Visits
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Inside A Custom Built Campervan | Check This Out
Friday 3:19PM
Honda’s Motocompacto Is The Ultra Portable E-Scooter That Can Fit Just About Anywhere
September 20, 2023

Tell us which used car would you feel good about recommending to someone who’s just joining the workforce. Or someone just starting out their career who’s not really keen on declaring bankruptcy to buy a new car that’s overpriced and doomed to depreciate aggressively.

Advertisement

Maybe you’d recommend a used EV or PHEV that’s eligible for federal tax credits come tax season. Maybe you’re partial to something like a used Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla or Mazda 3, all of which will provide worry-free ownership for a few years, at least.