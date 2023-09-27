What’s The Best Used Car To Buy Instead Of The Few Remaining New Cars Under $20,000?

By all accounts, entry level cars from the likes of Saturn, Geo and Daewoo weren’t exactly hidden gems or the best bargains around. But it was nice to know that there were cars people could actually afford straight out of college or on minimum wage. New cars that cost under $20,000 are scarce now; in light of this, which used cars are the best alternatives to the few remaining new cars priced under $20,000?



Tell us which used car would you feel good about recommending to someone who’s just joining the workforce. Or someone just starting out their career who’s not really keen on declaring bankruptcy to buy a new car that’s overpriced and doomed to depreciate aggressively.

Maybe you’d recommend a used EV or PHEV that’s eligible for federal tax credits come tax season. Maybe you’re partial to something like a used Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla or Mazda 3, all of which will provide worry-free ownership for a few years, at least.