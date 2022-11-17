F/A Racing (Ridge Racer)

Namco’s Ridge Racer is beloved by its fans for two reasons: Its gratuitous attitude toward drifting, and its lore. The former was cultivated very early on, with the original, 1993 arcade release. But the latter would take a little time to develop, until 1996's Rage Racer which introduced fictional teams and manufacturers like Assoluto, Lizard, Âge and Gnade. (Remember Assoluto — we’ll talk about it some more later.)



But before any of that, you had the player’s car in the first game, known only as “F/A Racing.” It was clearly an amalgamation of various Japanese-market sports cars of the early ’90s, mixing cues from the A80 Toyota Supra, DC2 Honda Integra and Z32 Nissan 300ZX. The F/A Racing evolved over the years into multiple generations of the Kamata Fiera, becoming a little more distinctive but never straying far from its golden-era JDM front-engine, rear-wheel-drive roots.