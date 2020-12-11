How To Get Cyberpunk's Quadra Turbo-R In Forza Horizon 4 — And How It Drives

Screenshot : Microsoft Studios/Jalopnik

Is Cyberpunk 2077 any good? I don’t know, I haven’t played it! What I do know is that the cars are pretty neat, and if you’re more interested in that aspect of the experience than anything else, here’s some good news: You can now drive the game’s hero car, the 2058 Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech, in Forza Horizon 4 starting today.



The Turbo-R V-Tech joins the Quartz Regalia from Final Fantasy XV and the Warthog from Halo as Forza Horizon 4's third drivable vehicle from the gaming universe. It’s available for free in Forza Horizon 4 with the latest update, and you can get it by beating LaRacer in the _:Nightcity.exe:_ point-to-point Street Scene event in Edinburgh.

Canonically, the Turbo-R is supposedly driven by a twin-turbo V8 producing 607 horsepower, and it sends that power to all four wheels. Those specs have been preserved in Forza too, though the car’s weight differs in both games. In Forza, it’s listed at 2,756 pounds, whereas in Cyberpunk, we’re told it weighs 1,450...somethings.



If that unit is also supposed to be pounds, that would make the Turbo-R roughly 500 pounds lighter than a modern top-class Le Mans prototype. If the unit is kilograms, that would translate to about 3,200 pounds — certainly a more believable figure by modern standards, though who’s to say what kind of advanced alien materials they’re using to build sports cars 40 years from now.

Anyway, if we move on from splitting hairs over the Turbo-R’s numbers, in my opinion, this car is actually pretty nice to drive in Forza Horizon 4. All-wheel drive cars in Forza tend to be pretty tame already, and this one has a fair amount of grip without any modifications. It’s classified at 890 in the game’s performance index, placing it at the top of the S class, and I’d say it certainly feels more planted than comparable rear-wheel-drive supercars.



Interestingly, the sound isn’t anything out of the ordinary — you might expect exotic digital whirrs and whooshes, but ultimately the Turbo-R burbles and growls like a turbocharged V8 sports car should.



Overall, the quality of the Turbo-R model in Forza Horizon 4 is impressive. While legacy car models in the franchise tend to suffer from inaccuracies and a general lack of detail on account of being carried over through successive generations of Forza games, newer additions to the series tend to look great, and the Turbo-R is no exception.



The underside of the Turbo-R’s engine is mostly exposed due to the lack of a rear bumper, and in Forza Horizon 4 it’s clearly been rendered with care. All of the vehicle’s panels, including its sliding doors and frunk, can be opened in Forzavista mode, too. I love the jungle-style pattern of the seat fabric and the gratuitous red digital readouts, some of which update in real-time as you’re driving. The only glaring omission with the Turbo-R’s representation in Forza appears to be the lack of a windshield heads-up display like the car has in Cyberpunk.

Ultimately, if you dig Cyberpunk 2077's cars, but less so the game, go check out the Turbo-R in Forza Horizon 4. While you’re at it, maybe corral your friends and stage your own fantasy car dream race against the Warthog and Regalia.