MotorStorm

Evolution Studios’ chaotic off-road thrill ride was a hit on PlayStation 3 and even spawned a criminally underrated PSP and PS2 spinoff called MotorStorm: Arctic Edge. After a trio of entries on PS3, the team went on to develop Driveclub (also great) before Sony shuttered the Cheshire-based developer. Codemasters swooped them up, where they gave us Onrush — think MotorStorm with a friendlier face, Overwatch-style hero elements and a focus on team-based play — as well as Dirt 5. Following the Electronic Arts acquisition and Dirt 5's middling sales, the studio is now supporting Need for Speed, though MotorStorm — and any attempt to resurrect it — ultimately sits with Sony.



Likelihood of return: 4 out of 5 | MotorStorm isn’t that old in the grand scheme of things, and it was a breadwinner throughout the PS3's lifespan. Sony surely has the first-party muscle to bring the series back with another team’s help. After all, Twisted Metal is coming back, reportedly with one of MotorStorm’s directors at the helm. Of all the franchises on this list, then, it stands among the best shots at a revival.