A Compressor And Jump Pack

A 12V air compressor takes up virtually no space in the car and can get you out of a bind - I’ve used mine to add just enough air to a punctured tire to get me home, sanity-test the TPMS light that comes on when temperatures drop in the fall, and air up/down at the track of offroad.



Along the same lines - a battery backup jumpstart kit is great to have in case your battery conks out and AAA is 45 minutes away.

Driving on a leaking tire is never ideal, but it’s a situation that happens to nearly everyone. If you just need to limp your way home or to the closest tire shop, an air compressor can give you just enough range to make it. As for the battery jump start kits, I can attest to their convenience: I, for some reason, own two — both have gotten me out of a jam at least once.

Submitted by: Graham