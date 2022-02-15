Yesterday, Ford released a set of 3D models for the interior of the Maverick, with the hope that owners would use them to design and 3D print their own accessories. It’s a neat concept, building a vehicle with open receptacles just waiting to be used to hold cups, cell phones, or a Nintendo Switch. But the breadth of capability in that system creates a problem: What do you build first?

Advertisement

Since time immemorial, cars have been home to all manner of accessories. From loaded-up overland racks to track-day telematics, to the Japanese train handles seen dangling off of so many bumpers and rear view mirrors. Accessorizing a car gives it a unique personality, something that through form or function sets it apart from everything else in the parking lot. But what are the best automotive accessories?

I, for one, am a sucker for a good weighted shift knob. The shift knob is one of the parts of a car you touch most (at least, if you drive a manual) and it’s the one with the most variations in how it can be used. Do you shift from the absolute top of the shifter, or do you wrap your hand around the side, or some combination between the two? Getting a heavy shift knob that feels comfortable with your preferred shifting grip can make a world of difference in how fun your car is to drive.

But what’s your favorite automotive accessory? Do you love your rooftop tent, your tire temperature sensors, or your Truck Nutz? Do you refuse to drive any vehicle without one of those jewel-encrusted covers that slips over the steering wheel, forgoing all traction in favor of being shiny? Leave your best picks in the comments, and we’ll collect the top ten this afternoon.