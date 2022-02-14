The Ford Maverick has been nothing short of a hit for the Blue Oval. In fact, the company had to stop taking orders for 2022 because demand was too high. The truck’s mix of usability and a DIY attitude have made it incredibly popular.

A big part of the DIY-ness was the Ford integrated Tether System (FITS). The small notches let owners add any number of Ford-built and home-brew accessories that can be made using a 3D printer. There are eight FITS slots in the Maverick’s interior. One at the back of the center console in the passenger footwell and seven in the storage bins under the second row of seats. Now, making the custom parts is being made even easier.

Ford has officially released the files needed to make your very own FITS-fitting accessories. Keep in mind, this is not 3D-printing schematics for individual products. Rather, they have released the blueprint for the slots themselves. That way a Maverick buyer can plug and play whatever they want in there. The automaker has pledged to release the files since before the Maverick actually entered production, but better late than never.

Scott Anderson, a design manager at Ford who was in charge of the Maverick’s interior design, told Newsweek that FITS helps the company keep in tune with what customers are looking for.



“I think it shows a pretty big shift in the company’s thought processes about user-focused and human-centered design,” Anderson said.

There are dozens of homebrew FITS accessories on Thingiverse – a repository for all sorts of 3D-printed products that are available to download at the click of a button. You can make anything from cup holders, to grocery bag hooks, Apple MagS afe holders and phone mounts. That’s just naming a few options.

It’s created an entire cottage industry of people who design Maverick accessories. Reggie Ramos, a California Maverick buyer, sells tray tables, cubbies and vape holders among numerous other products from his website.

Ford itself also sells a number of their own accessories for the FITS, like cord wra ps, grocery hooks, cup holders and bin dividers.

You can download the files needed to make your accessories right from Ford’s website. Have fun!