These Are The Best American Cars Ever Made According To You

Not every American car deserves to be relegated to rental car duty.

Not every American car deserves to be relegated to rental car duty.

By
Collin Woodard
2013 Tesla Model S
Photo: Tesla

Some questions have objectively correct answers. If you answer anything other than Hurley Haywood and Scott Pruett when someone asks who has the most 24 Hours of Daytona wins, you’re just wrong. Other questions have obvious answers, but opinions may differ. What’s the most comfortable, most luxurious, most reliable and most fuel-efficient new car you can buy for less than $50,000? Most people say the Lexus ES 300h even though there’s room for arguing.

But when it comes to a question such as, “What’s the best American car ever made?”, that’s a tough one to answer. You can easily make arguments for a long list of cars. To get to the bottom of it, on Tuesday, we asked you exactly that. And to no one’s surprise, there wasn’t anything approaching a consensus. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Click through to see some of the most popular answers.

K-Cars

K-Cars

George Buys A Used Car | The Mom & Pop Store | Seinfeld

K-Car(s) - Toss the Caravan in there too.

No car is or has been more important to an US automaker. It allowed Chrysler to not only dig themselves out of a hole but also thrive for a while.

A small car that was reliable, efficient, reliable (ok, not 80 Toyota reliable but far better than past) and most importantly, profitable.

Then Chrysler (and its overlords) decided to build a lot of low quality V8s again and sunk the company (again).

Can’t forget Jon Voight’s LeBaron. I wonder what he’s up to these days.

Suggested by: FutureDoc

Saleen S7

Saleen S7

The Saleen S7 Is the Craziest Supercar Nobody Knows About

The best in terms of rarity and obscurity, I’d say the Saleen S7, The hyper car that is mostly an afterthought now, but an absolute monster back in the day. Top speed in later models was 248 (Then 298 in 2019?), sounds like a banshee, and is right up there with the Hypercar greatest hits:

I can’t be the only kid who had a poster of one of these on the wall in my childhood bedroom.

Suggested by: darthspartan117

Duesenberg Model J

Duesenberg Model J

1931 Duesenberg Model J LaGrande Coupe - Jay Leno’s Garage

It’s a Doozy! The Duesenberg Model J.

It’s honestly a little surprising that some new startup hasn’t bought the rights to the Duesenberg name and attempted to bring it back as an ultra-luxury EV.

Suggested by: Karl F

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S

Road Test: 2013 Telsa Model S

Tesla Model S.

Say what you will about Elon, quality issues, government financing, etc, somehow Tesla managed to come out as a startup and build an electric car that completely changed how people saw them and ushered in a wave of somewhat mainstream EVs. While every other OEM was turning out compliance-driven appliances for EVs (if anything) Tesla came along and made a care that was desirable for it looks and performance, as well as being an EV.

C2 corvette is awesome as well

There really is no getting around the fact that the Model S is the most important car of the 21st century. It’s really a shame that Elon Musk ended up like this. *gestures broadly at Elon’s latest tweets*

Suggested by: FistFullofNeutral

Ford F-Series

Ford F-Series

The History of the Ford F-150 and the Ford F-Series | A long lineage of America’s best selling truck

F Series Pickup

The F series has defined how Americans work and play for generations. It has been the sales leader for decades. But how does this make it the best? Budget.

Ford makes almost all their money on the F series truck. They cut corners on cars, but never on the F-series. During the worse days of Ford’s quality issues, the F series trucks still were built well and lasted well.

A new F-150 can be as nice inside as a similarly priced luxury vehicle. While having more interior room, a bed with space to put plenty of cargo and the ability to tow a luxury car behind it (and even getting similar gas mileage depending on the vehicle in question).

I am not a fan of full sized trucks. If I was, I would have to turn in my Jalop card. But I have to admit that for 40+ years, the best American cars have been full sized trucks.

PS, I picked the Ford full sized for a simple reason. By saying “F- Series” I’ve covered the Ford full sized trucks since 1948. Where the names of its competitors changed in that time period.

It sucks that full-size pickups are so big these days, but you make a strong argument.

Suggested by: hoser68

Ford Escort

Ford Escort

FORD ESCORT - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

The Ford Escort.

30+ years and 20 million units worldwide. Cheap, fairly reliable, transportation for the masses.

I mean, I see where you’re coming from. But this probably isn’t going to be a very popular answer.

Suggested by: SeaOfTheMorningStar 

Second-Gen Dodge Charger

Second-Gen Dodge Charger

Dream Cruise enthusiasts buy back 1969 Dodge Charger

Thanks to being such a styling masterpiece and coming with some of the most outrageous engines that Detroit ever offered, the 2nd gen Charger is the iconic muscle car.

And when it comes to American cars that the world knows due to the pervasive spread of American pop culture, the 2nd gen is LITERALLY the star car:

Bullitt: all-time best movie car chase—Editing Academy Award because of it.

Dirty Mary/Crazy Larry, Grand Theft Auto, The Dukes of Hazzard TV show, cartoon show, TV movies and feature movie, Supernatural, Billions, The Venture Bros., the Fast & Furious franchise, Universal’s all-time moneymaker, where a 2nd gen in the Toretto flicks is always the star car (sometimes more than one 2nd gen per F&F flick).

And the 2nd gen is the favorite ride of superheroes: Blade, Ghost Rider, and Batman’s latest Batmobile. So yeah, the 2nd gen Charger—the car that the whole world recognizes as quintessentially American.

And you can even go to your Dodge dealership today and place your order for a carbon fiber turnkey ‘70 Chargerso popular that they brought it back a half century later. It’ll only cost you half a million dollars.

I, for one, am shocked that this suggestion came from THE 1969 Dodge Charger fan.

Suggested by: the1969DodgeChargerFan

Dodge Viper

Dodge Viper

I Finally Got to Drive My New Dodge Viper

The header picture is the answer. It’s an awesome car and I’m not sure there is a car more American than the Viper. Our love of guns, oil, and obesity without healthcare are big spotlights for how much America just wants to have fun with no concern for how quickly it could kill us. The Viper is the car embodiment of joy that is ready to take you out with it if you push the limits of what they can do.

I’d probably kill myself trying to drive one, but oh, what a glorious way to go out.

Suggested by: engineerthefuture

First-Gen Ford GT

First-Gen Ford GT

Ford GT Review // The Car That Tried To Kill Us

Let’s say “best” means the one I’d most like to see when I open my garage door.

If it’s the one you want to see, it’s the one you want to see. But I’d still love to see someone argue that you’re wrong.

Suggested by: greyspace

Willys Jeep

Willys Jeep

I Off-Road a Jeep CJ-2A: Here’s Why It’s Better Than A New Wrangler!

The original Jeep

You make a strong argument here.

Suggested by: 4jim

GM’s B-Bodies

GM’s B-Bodies

1962 Chevrolet Impala SS for sale at Volo Auto Museum (V19899)

GM’s B-Body full sized cars from the 1960's, in particular the Chevy Impala, Bel Air, Biscayne, etc.

The quintessential ‘American Car’ of the 1960s, your Chevy could be configured as an economy-special 2-door post with a straight six engine and rubber floor mats, an executive sedan nearly as luxurious as a Buick, a 9-passenger family wagon, a high performance hardtop coupe (Impala SS) , a flashy convertible and (at least in 1969-60) a car based pick-up (El Camino) or panel wagon.

GM made the B-bodies in the millions YEARLY, and sixty years later you can still find replacement parts at Auto Zone.

Third-gen El Caminos are more my speed, but I sure wouldn’t turn down a ride in a first-gen. That styling is something else.

Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I

Chevrolet Corvette

Chevrolet Corvette

Corvette Turns 70! From Classic C1 to Modern C8

You already answered the question; the Corvette. Putting the other sports cars (and supercars) of world on notice since 1953 and still going…

But my “not serious” answer would be the Hummer (the old and the new); because it proves that if there is one thing we are the best at it’s conspicuous consumption.

Some generations were better than others, but I’m even starting to come around on C4s, which is something I never expected. And now I’m off to go look at C5 Z06s.

Suggested by: featherlite

First-Gen Ford Mustang

First-Gen Ford Mustang

Jack Mintz’ 1965 Mustang - Jay Leno’s Garage

How am I the first person to nominate the original 1965 Mustang?

The entire Pony car class exists because of this car. It was revolutionary unlike anything we saw, up until the Tesla Model S.

It’s possible other people didn’t suggest it because they thought it was too obvious.

Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

Chevrolet Bel Air

Chevrolet Bel Air

Jay Leno, Billy Gardell, And A 1956 Chevy Bel Air - Jay Leno’s Garage

The Best American Car should be the one that is recognizably American by the rest of the world, and by that standard I nominate the ‘57 Chevy Bel Air.

Showing up anywhere in a ‘57 Chevy screams “American”

You’re right that it screams “American,” although I’m not sure I like what kind of American it screams. Even so, it’s still an incredibly important car.

Suggested by: Panama Red

Saturn Vue Red Line

Saturn Vue Red Line

Motorweek 2004 Saturn Ion Red Line and Vue Red Line Road Test

Saturn VUE Red Line.

I just wanted to give an answer no one else was giving. Also, Honda V6 (for some reason.)

I can indeed confirm that nobody else gave that answer. But it was brave of you to put that out there.

Suggested by: Sam Bankman-Incarcerated

