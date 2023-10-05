These Are The Best American Cars Ever Made According To You

Some questions have objectively correct answers. If you answer anything other than Hurley Haywood and Scott Pruett when someone asks who has the most 24 Hours of Daytona wins, you’re just wrong. Other questions have obvious answers, but opinions may differ. What’s the most comfortable, most luxurious, most reliable and most fuel-efficient new car you can buy for less than $50,000? Most people say the Lexus ES 300h even though there’s room for arguing.



But when it comes to a question such as, “What’s the best American car ever made?”, that’s a tough one to answer. You can easily make arguments for a long list of cars. To get to the bottom of it, on Tuesday, we asked you exactly that. And to no one’s surprise, there wasn’t anything approaching a consensus. We wouldn’t have it any other way. Click through to see some of the most popular answers.