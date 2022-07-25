“That’s the answer already right there. Citroën. From the revolutionary Traction Avant from the 30s (up to the early 50s), the again revolutionary 2CV (40s up to 90!), the revolutionary DS from the late 50s up to the mid 70s, the SM, the CX, the GS, the BX, maybe even the AX, the XM, the Xantia and the (sporty versions of the) Saxo. I guess I stopped using the word ‘revolutionary’ as it was getting repetitive.

“Citroën had absolutely great cars in their line-up continuously up until the turn of the century. This century they had a few interesting ones as well, like the C6 and the Cactus. But, we have been living in an utter malaise era for interesting (internal combustion) cars for a while now so it makes sense that there aren’t that many great cars available any more.”