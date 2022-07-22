Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess will step down from his role at the automaker to be replaced by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, it was announced Friday . The move was made following a meeting of VW’s supervisory board .

Diess joined VW in 2015 after a tenure with fellow German car maker BMW. In 2018, he was appointed CEO of the firm and led it through a tough few years that included the trial of its ‘dieselgate’ emissions scandal, and a pivot to electric vehicles.

In recent months, his tenure has come under scrutiny as he called for job cuts to increase profitability at the firm. This led to a vote of confidence in his leadership last year, which he won.

Now, the firm’s supervisory board has announced that his tenure at VW is over following a “mutual agreement.” In a statement, chairman of the supervisory board, Hans Dieter Pötsch, said:



“During his tenure as chairman of the board of management of the Volkswagen passenger cars brand and as chairman of the group board of management, Herbert Diess played a key role in advancing the transformation of the company.

“The group and its brands are viable for the future; its innovative capabilities and earning power are strengthened. Mr. Diess impressively demonstrated the speed at which and consistency with which he was able to carry out far-reaching transformation processes. “Not only did he steer the company through extremely turbulent waters, but he also implemented a fundamentally new strategy.”

Effective September 1st, Blume will combine his new role with the position he now holds at Porsche . VW also announced that group chief financial officer Arno Antlitz will additionally assume the position of chief operating officer.